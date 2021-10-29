Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $260,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,521 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS opened at $96.75 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

