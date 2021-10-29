Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 29,068 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,068 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

