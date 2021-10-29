Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Xylem by 3.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $138.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

