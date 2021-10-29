Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Invests $234,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 3,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 804.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 57,370 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SUN shares. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $40.80 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.