Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $833.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

