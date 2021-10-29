CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $27.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.70.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $87.18. 34,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,939. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
