CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $27.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CoStar Group by 930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $87.18. 34,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,939. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.