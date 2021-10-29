Haverford Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,355,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 139,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $71.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

