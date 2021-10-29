Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,001,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average is $133.47. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

