Haverford Trust Co. Invests $743,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,659 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $33,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 385,349 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 315,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 229,635 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $62.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51.

