California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,331 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $66,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 150.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $162.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average is $143.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.