California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,018 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Ross Stores worth $78,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $121.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

