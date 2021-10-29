Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $59.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. 22,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

