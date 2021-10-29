Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.19 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $380.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.