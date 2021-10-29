Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDLS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.25. 3,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $559.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.78 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noodles & Company stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4,955.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 83,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Noodles & Company worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

