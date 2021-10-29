Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NDLS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.25. 3,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $559.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.78 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.
