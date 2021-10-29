Analysts Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Price Target at $113.10

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $4.69 on Tuesday, reaching $114.08. 125,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,753. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15. Nucor has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

