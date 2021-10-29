Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BC opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

