Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 214,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 80,534 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,240,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERESU opened at $10.21 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

