Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $949.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

