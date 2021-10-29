Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $152.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.73 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

