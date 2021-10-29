Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of -256.81 and a beta of 1.47. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $212.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.54.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

