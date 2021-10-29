Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 6,127 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 132.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 83,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $7,550,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

NYSE:GL opened at $91.05 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

