PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Holdings Raised by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 422.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.17% of PetMed Express worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 49.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 55.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETS. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.