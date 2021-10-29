11,282 Shares in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,966,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,457,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $21,049,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXW stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

