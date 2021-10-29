Caxton Associates LP Invests $264,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,632 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after acquiring an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

