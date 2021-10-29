Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Denny’s by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

DENN stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

