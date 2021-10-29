Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.08 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

