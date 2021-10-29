Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 149.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.87.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $231.51 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.