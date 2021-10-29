Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 12,627 Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $602,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TSLX opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.