Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 47,773 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 77.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,773 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $279.70. 13,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.15 and its 200-day moving average is $269.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.93 and a 1-year high of $281.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

