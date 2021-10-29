121,727 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,989,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 3.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,938. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.