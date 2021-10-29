The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $43,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $82,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 59.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The AZEK by 34.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after buying an additional 1,184,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,176. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -452.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

