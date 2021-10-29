Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 2.3% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $48,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 855,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after buying an additional 584,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after buying an additional 458,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.82. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $101.21.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

