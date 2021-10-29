Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $17.27 Million Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 315,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. 16,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,844. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.069 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.