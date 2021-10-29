Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2021 results show higher revenues on the back of robust portfolio activity. Driven by a rise in demand for customized financing, the company’s investment income growth is expected to continue in the quarters ahead. Further, an increase in investment commitments is likely to keep supporting its financials. However, continuously rising operating expenses (mainly owing to the company's expansion strategy) remains a major concern. While the expansion plans are expected to lead to enhanced growth prospects, the bottom line might face some pressure in the near term. Regulatory headwinds and high debt levels remain other major near-term woes.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.84.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,009,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

