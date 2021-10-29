Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 48,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,927. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

