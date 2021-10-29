Capital International Inc. CA Has $2.64 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,490 shares of company stock valued at $125,566,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $171.65 on Friday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -105.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.40.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

