Capital International Inc. CA Buys 21,199 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Danimer Scientific worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100.

DNMR opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of -0.19. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

