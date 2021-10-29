Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 13,516 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $283,353.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,146 shares of company stock worth $8,256,385. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

