Capital International Inc. CA Has $639,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 78.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,250 shares of company stock worth $142,029,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $347.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

