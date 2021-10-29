Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.