Capital International Inc. CA Sells 219 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $164.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

