3,866 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 53,381 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 460,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

GMED stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.