Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLM. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

COLM stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.25. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

