Capital International Inc. CA Has $2.20 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after buying an additional 243,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

