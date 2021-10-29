Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 139.1% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRMA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $33.37.

