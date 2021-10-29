Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,068. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLS. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

