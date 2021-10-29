Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 134.5% in October

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 134.5% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bridgestone stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

