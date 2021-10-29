ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.ASGN also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.29-$1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04. ASGN has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

