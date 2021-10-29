SafeBlast Trading 175.1% Higher This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 175.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.36 million and $272,056.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,425.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $589.93 or 0.00945007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00266735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00238571 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00033956 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

