Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Avient’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Avient stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $56.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

